Ariana Grande walked down the aisle by both parents

Ariana Grande broke with tradition and had both her parents walk her down the aisle at her wedding to Dalton Gomez.

The “thank u, next” hitmaker tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in a low-key ceremony with just 20 guests at their California home earlier this month and it's been revealed the bride broke with tradition and had her mom Joan Grande on one side of her and her dad Ed Butera on the other to give her away, in what was a "personal high point" for the 27-year-old singer.

Vogue magazine, who have published a number of photos from the wedding, revealed: "As the lyrics of ’thank u, next' predicted ('One day I’ll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama'), Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, gave her away, although in real life she did so alongside Ariana's father, Ed Butera, which was a personal high point and one of the most special moments for the bride.

"Dalton, wearing a Tom Ford suit, waited beneath flowers suspended from the ceiling. Then the couple said their vows, committing to happily ever after, in love forever."

According to the publication, Ariana and Dalton - who got engaged in December after just under a year of dating - "knew very early in the planning process" that they wanted to exchange their vows at their house.

Meanwhile, sources recently claimed 25-year-old Dalton – who is a real estate agent – is “perfect” for the 'God is a Woman' singer because he isn’t bothered by her success.

An insider said: "They're a great fit together. Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her.

He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life.

"He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention. He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."