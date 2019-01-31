Mike Pophis and Daniel Sinasohn. Picture: Instagram

Frankie Grande has split from the married couple he was in a throuple with after the trio made their relationship public in November. The 35-year-old dancer revealed in November he had been dating Mike Pophis and Daniel Sinasohn for around three months, and now he has revealed he's once again single, as the trio have decided to end their romance.

He said: "I am single. I've been single for about a month now. It's really good."

But Frankie - who is the older brother of singer Ariana Grande - has no hard feelings toward the married pair, as he says he's still "super grateful" for the experience the relationship gave him.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he added: "I'm super grateful for my last relationship. I grew so much in it, and at the same time, it wasn't working out anymore. I'm super glad that we decided to end things amicably. And that we can all remain friends ... that's the important thing."

Frankie revealed the news of his romance late last year, after the trio had been together for three months.

He said at the time: "These are my boyfriends. [We've been dating for] almost three months, but in the gay world, it's like five years."

Meanwhile, Frankie previously spoke about how his '7 Rings' hitmaker sister immediately accepted him when he came out as gay to her when she was 11 years old.

He said: "Ariana and I are 10 years apart and she grew up with a really gay brother who just loves her unconditionally, and it's reciprocated. When I came out to her, she was 11 years old and I was like, 'I have to tell you something.' She was like, 'What?' I said, 'I'm gay'. And she was like, 'OK, cool. Do you have a boyfriend? Great, do I get to meet him?' It didn't faze her at all. So very early on, Ariana embraced us. For her entire life, she has known that being gay is just part of the everyday gig. And she knows that, in a way, it makes us more special and more beautiful."