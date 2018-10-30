Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande is "doing well" and is "working really hard", according to her brother Frankie Grande. The 'no tears left to cry' hitmaker has had a tough few years - which saw 22 people die at her concert in Manchester, North West England after a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the arena's foyer area and more recently, the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller from a suspected overdose at the age of just 26 - but she is on the mend slowly, according to her brother Frankie Grande.

He said: "Ariana is doing well. We just had game night together, the other night. It was me, Mommy, and Nona, and we just had a great time. Mommy won! It was Phase 10, Mommy won. But it's good."

And the 25-year-old singer is "working really hard" on her new music.

Frankie added to Entertainment Tonight: "She's working really hard, you know, getting prepped for tour and another album. Like, it's too much! Lots of stuff is going on."

Meanwhile, Ariana previously admitted she feels "guilty about her anxiety".

She said: "I almost feel guilty that I have it [anxiety] because it's just in your head and it's just so crazy how powerful it is. You have ups and downs and sometimes you'll go weeks at a time where you will be crushing it and there will be no anxiety...and then something will happen that can trigger it and then you have a couple of down days, you know ... The most important thing is to remember that... everybody has this. Talk to your love ones, reach out to people, especially your friends online. Reach out to each other."