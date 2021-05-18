Ariana Grande's mom and brother are 'so happy' after wedding

Ariana Grande's mom and brother are "so happy" after her wedding and they think husband Dalton Gomez "allows her to be her true self".

The “7 rings” hitmaker and her partner Dalton Gomez tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend and her family - including mum Joan and sibling Frankie - feel like they both "balance each other out".

An insider told “Entertainment Tonight”: "Ariana's brother Frankie and her mom are so happy for her. They think Dalton really balances Ariana out and allows her [to] be her true self.

"Ariana appreciates that Dalton accepts her and loves her for who she is.

“He's a little nerdy and hardworking and she loves that about him.

"He's also very protective over her and goes above and beyond to make her happy."

It's said the newlyweds are "ecstatic" and looking forward to their future together, while they were keen to keep things "private" with their nuptials.

Another source added: "The couple wanted the ceremony to be private and took precautions to make sure that happened.

"The ceremony started in the afternoon and went into the night."

Ariana's representative confirmed the news on Monday and revealed "less than 20" of their closest family and friends were in attendance.

They told PEOPLE magazine: "hey got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love.

“The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Ariana, 27, and Dalton’s wedding took place at their home in Montecito, California.

A source added to the publication: "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito.

“They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

The “god is a woman” singer announced her engagement to the 25-year-old real estate agent in December, when she posted a photo on Instagram of her ring.

The couple began dating in January 2020 and spent much of the Covid-19 pandemic self-isolating together at her home.