Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman in 2017

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Armie Hammer has been accused of “violently” raping a woman in 2017, who claims he also “committed other acts of violence” against her which she “did not consent” to. A 24-year-old woman simply known as Effie has come forward to allege the 'Call Me By Your Name' star forced himself upon her during an incident in April 2017, where she claims he “committed acts of violence” against her which she “did not consent” to. During a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, Effie alleged: “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles. During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.” According to Variety, Effie said she thought Hammer was “going to kill” her, and claimed he beat her feet during the alleged attack “so they would hurt” and said she tried to leave “but he wouldn’t let” her. Effie alleges she met Hammer on Facebook when she was 20, and admitted to falling in love with the actor, although she now believes she fell victim to “manipulation tactics”.

She claimed: “He would often test my devotion to him. He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually.”

However, Hammer has already denied the allegations made against him, and his lawyer as provided screenshots of alleged text conversations between him and Effie which seemingly suggest he told her they couldn’t pursue a relationship, though these are not verified.

In one message, Hammer allegedly told Effie: “I am not going to be able to engage in you in that specific way right now. It never ends well. We can talk and be friends, but I can’t do that.”

The actor’s lawyer also said Hammer’s encounter with Effie was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory”.

In a statement, the lawyer said: “Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [she] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her.

“Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her.

“It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference.

“With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight.

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.

“[Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

Effie’s allegations come after an Instagram account named House of Effie – which is not currently thought to be linked to the Effie who made the most recent claims against Hammer - sparked reports about Hammer’s alleged sexual behaviour when they posted a series of unverified direct messages allegedly from the actor, which referenced cannibalistic fantasies.

Following the scandal, Hammer left his upcoming film “Shotgun Wedding” - which also stars Jennifer Lopez - because he didn't want to be away from his children amid the "vicious and spurious online attacks".

He said: "I’m not responding to these bulls*** claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.

“Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

And since the reports first surfaced, several of Hammer’s former partners – including Paige Lorenze and Courtney Vucekovich – have accused him of being controlling during their relationship.

Hammer’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers – whom he married in 2010 and split from last year – broke her silence on the matter last month, when she said she was “shocked, heartbroken, and devastated” and insisted she will always “support any victim of assault or abuse”.