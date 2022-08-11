Armie Hammer allegedly texted a woman he was “100% a cannibal”. The “Call Me By Your Name” star is now the subject of a new documentary series, “House of Hammer”, which includes testimony from two alleged victims of his sexual fetishes, after he was accused of rape and battery by a 24-year-old woman, which he strongly denies and checked into a rehab in May last year, for substance and sex issues.

A text – apparently from Hammer – sent to one of two women read: “I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you.” Courtney Vucekovich, one of a pair of women who claim the 35-year-old disgraced actor assaulted her, detailed the abuse she allegedly endured, saying that things started fantastically “but then things change” as he “pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time.” She said how the mention of cannibalism meant she spent ages “freaking out” and it was the only thing Hammer ever “wanted to ever talk about”.

Vucekovich also claims she got a message from him that said: “I’m going to bite the f*** out of you” and photos of rope texted to her by him. Of the rope, she said: “The ropes were around your neck, your wrist, your ankles, and you’re completely immobilised. I was closing my eyes until it ended.” Julia Morrison, the second accuser featured in the documentary, got a text she says she got from Hammer that reads: “I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they will f*** strangers for me.”

Morrison claims that she got a voice note from the “Rebecca” star, saying: “My bet was going to involve showing into her place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and then being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you.” In the three-part series, due to debut on Discovery Plus next month, they share string of texts – which they assert came from Hammer, who according to reports works as a timeshare dealer in the Cayman Islands – detailing his apparent intentions. One reads: “You are mine! You hear me? I own you now. I’ll own you forever.”

