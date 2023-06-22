Armie Hammer and estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers ‘settle divorce nearly three years after filing’

Armie Hammer and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers have reportedly settled their divorce almost three years after filing. The 36-year-old actor and his former partner, 40, first announced their separation after 10 years of marriage in July 2020 following disturbing allegations Hammer had been abusive towards women, which he has denied.

“Call me by Your Name” star Hammer submitted his final declaration of disclosure on 14 June, which means the two were preparing to settle, but sources have told Page Six he and Chambers have already finalised their divorce. Watch video: Chambers filed for a dissolution on 10 July 2020 after 10 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.

The report comes weeks after the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Hammer would not be charged over claims of sexual assault after an ex-girlfriend previously accused him of raping her. A woman named Effie came forward and claimed Hammer had violently raped her during their affair, which prompted a Los Angeles Police Department investigation. The District Attorney declined to prosecute Hammer after finding “insufficient evidence” to charge him with a crime.

Hammer strongly denied all allegations against him, first with statements from his attorney and in an with Air Mail earlier this year. He told the outlet: “This alleged rape was a scene that was her idea. She planned all of the details out, all the way down to what Starbucks I would see her at, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be open and unlocked, and I would come in, and we would engage in what is called a ‘consensual non-consent scene’.” Before filing for divorce, Chambers took her and Hammer’s children, Harper, eight, and six-year-old Ford to the Cayman Islands when Covid struck, and has lived there since.