Armie Hammer has temporary restraining order case against him dropped

Armie Hammer has had a temporary restraining order case against him dropped. The embattled “Call Me by Your Name” actor, 36, who is fighting to claw back his Hollywood career after a string of his messages featuring extreme sexual fantasies emerged in 2021, saw the court throw it out on Wednesday, after a 26-year-old accuser did not turn up at the hearing.

She claimed Hammer choked her unconscious during sex and ignored a safe word while allegedly under the influence of a cocktail of alcohol, ketamine and ecstasy. Watch video: The accuser filed papers in Pitkin County, Colorado, on February 1, and was granted the temporary restraining order two days later, which has since been dismissed, but can be refiled.

Her filing had asked for no further contact after Hammer allegedly reached out to her on January 27, after months of no communication. In a statement, his lawyer Andrew Brettler said: “Armie does not know this person, has never heard of this person, and was in Los Angeles on the day when the alleged incident supposedly occurred in New York City. “We have photographs of him in LA on the date in question.”

The lawyer said Hammer had not been served papers in relation to the case so had no obligation to appear at the hearing on Wednesday. Hammer has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault, emotional manipulation and of having violent fantasies involving cannibalism. He broke his silence over the claims earlier this month in an interview with the newsletter “Air Mail” to say he had been an “a******” and claimed he had been abused by a pastor when he was 13.

His estranged wife said days later in an interview with “Elle” magazine he had broken her heart into “nine million pieces”. Elizabeth Chambers, 40, married the actor in 2010 before their separation 10 years later. She said in her first interview about their painful split that she found out about allegations of sexual assault against her husband and about his infamous cannibalism fantasies at the same time as the rest of the world. She told “Elle” about Armie’s decision early in the Covid-19 pandemic to leave her and their children to help a friend restore an old motel outside Joshua Tree National Park: “My heart was broken in nine million pieces, and I still drove him to the airport.”