Armie Hammer’s estranged wife opens up for first time about heartbreak

Armie Hammer’s estranged wife says he shattered her heart into “nine million pieces”. Elizabeth Chambers, 40, married the actor in 2010 before their separation 10 years later, added, in her first interview about their painful split, she found out about allegations of sexual assault against her husband and about his infamous cannibalism fantasies at the same time as the rest of the world when the claims made headlines.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said in an interview with Elle magazine about Hammer’s decision early in the Covid pandemic to leave her and their children to help a friend restore an old motel outside Joshua Tree National Park: “My heart was broken in nine million pieces, and I still drove him to the airport.” Watch video: Hammer, 36, has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault, emotional manipulation and of having violent fantasies involving cannibalism, and broke his silence at the weekend over the claims to say he had been an “a******” and to say he had been abused by a pastor when he was 13.

Chambers, who had daughter Harper, eight, and son Ford, six, with the star, added to Elle about her fears for their kids after their dad’s alleged behaviour: “Do I want my son to become this? Would I want my daughter to stay in a relationship like this? “I was learning things as the public was. I was like, ‘There are no words. What the f***?’” But, she said about trying to control her emotions: “The last thing I ever want to do is let someone else’s actions, which have nothing to do with me, make me angry.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It’s not going to help me, and it’s not going to help anyone around me.” Chambers also admitted the headlines about Hammer’s scandal were “all way too much” for their two kids. When asked about her estranged husband’s alleged sexual fantasies, she refused to comment, only saying, “boundaries are everything”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her and Hammer’s relationship had previously been tested when he had an affair with a woman he met on social media, and Chambers said: “Marriage is always going to be difficult, and, as with any relationship, you go through a process. “Especially if you throw success and fame into the mix; it just becomes more magnified.” She said they sought the help of high-profile couples’ therapist Esther Perel who told her “heartbreak is literally worse than heroin addiction”.