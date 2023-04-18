Armie Hammer’s sexual assault allegations ‘under review’ by district attorney

Armie Hammer has had a set of sexual assault allegations against him put “under review” by the district attorney. The embattled 36-year-old “Call Me by Your Name” actor – who has been fighting to claw back his Hollywood career after a string of his messages featuring extreme sexual fantasies emerged – was under investigation for nine months in 2021 after being accused of raping a woman in Los Angeles in 2017, but no charges were filed against the actor.

Watch video: A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson has now confirmed it has handed over its investigation into sexual assault allegations against Hammer to the district attorney, with the force’s communications director Tiffiny Blacknell telling CNN: “I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA (Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.) “The matter is currently under review.”

The LA Times reported Armie’s attorney Andrew Brettler did not comment on the case when he was reached by the newspaper. It added: “Blacknell did not disclose additional information about the case nor identify the complainant or complainants.” While the details of the investigation remain unclear, a woman only identified as Effie accused “The Social Network” star Hammer of rape during a March 2021 press conference with attorney Gloria Allred at her side.

Effie claimed the actor “violently” raped her in 2017 while they were secretly having an affair, as Hammer would have been married to his now-estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers at the time of the alleged attack. She also accused him of abusing her “mentally, emotionally and sexually” during their apparent four-year relationship. Hammer has never been charged with a crime and denied the claims, slamming them as “outrageous”.

His attorney previously told Page Six: “From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with (Effie) – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. “(Effie’s) attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.” Other women have accused the actor of harbouring “abusive” bondage fantasies and cannibalistic fetishes – allegations Hammer has said drive him to wish he was dead.