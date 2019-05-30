Arnold Schwarzenegger came to the bodybuilding trade fair that takes his name to "Arnold Classic". The fair is held annually at the Transam?rica Expo in S?o Paulo. The fair happens from Friday to Sunday Pictured: Arnold Schwarzenegger Ref: SPL5079484 120419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 [email protected] World Rights, No Brazil Rights

Arnold Schwarzenegger has made his rapping debut on a song by Austrian artist Andreas Gabalier.



The 71-year-old former Mr. Olympia bodybuilder, actor and ex-Governor of California has proved it's never too late to take on a new skill, as he has recorded verses for Austrian singer Andreas Gabalier's song 'Pump It Up - The Motivation Song', which documents the 'Terminator' star's career.





The Hollywood legend appears in the music video for the song and even included his 'Terminator' catchphrase "I'll be back" in the lyrics.





He spits: "Hey, I'm Arnold Schwarzenegger and listen carefully.





"Dig deep down and ask yourself, who do you want to be.





"Not what, but who -- if you believe success will come to you, work like hell, trust yourself and all your dreams come true."





Later in the song, he raps: "Break some rules, knock the wall, don't be afraid to fail.





"You have to think outside the box, I say no pain no gain,





"I don't want to hear it cannot be done, always give something back. My name is Arnold Schwarzenegger and I'll be back."





Schwarzenegger, also a filmmaker, author and activist, began lifting weights at the age of 15 and won the Mr. Universe title when he was 20, before going on to be named Mr. Olympia seven times.





He launched his movie career in 'Conan the Barbarian' in 1982 and, two years later, he starred in the first 'Terminator' movie as the titular cyborg assassin - the role he is most famous for.





Meanwhile, the multi-talented star previously admitted he is "very happy" his son is following in his bodybuilding footsteps.





Joseph Baena, 21 - who he had with former housekeeper Mildred 'Patty' Baena - is keen to compete in a classic physique competition and the Hollywood star would be delighted to see it happen.



