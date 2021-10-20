Aryan Khan denied bail again, lawyers to approach Bombay High Court

Aryan Khan’s lawyers will approach the Bombay High Court after his bail plea was rejected again. The son of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan suffered a major setback in his attempt to return home after the court rejected his bail plea.

The 23-year-old was arrested earlier this month by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs after a rave party aboard a luxury cruise liner. Aryan and seven others were taken into custody by the NCB. Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were initially arrested.

Khan has been charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. In his first attempt to get bail, the Bombay Magistrate’s Court said that Khan's bail plea was “not maintainable”, therefore denying him bail and agreeing with the NCB that since drugs were seized, a Sessions Court must hear the matter. In his second attempt, the application was adjourned.

Last week the NCB opposed Khan’s bail plea and said that he can't be granted bail as bail has nothing to do with the quantity of drugs recovered from him. NCB counsel Anil Singh said Aryan was a regular consumer of drugs, his WhatsApp interaction had revealed. The fact that he was not found with drugs was immaterial as there are some provisions in the NDPS Act where the recovery of drugs is not at all crucial, he said.

Singh also referred to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the late Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, saying that not being found in possession of drugs doesn't rule out the requirement to stay behind bars. The NCB counsel said no drug was found in Showik's possession but the matter was probed regardless. To date, Khan has spent two weeks in the Arthur Road Jail in central Bombay. The news won’t sit well with Aryan’s father who is said to be so devastated that he is hardly eating or sleeping while he and his wife, film producer Gauri Khan fight to get him home.