Aryan Khan not allowed to leave India following bail

Aryan Khan is not allowed to speak to his co-accused or leave India without permission. These are just some of the bail conditions given to the 23-yea- old after he was granted bail last week.

Aryan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made headlines last month when he was arrested in connection with a drug bust. He was arrested by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs during a rave party aboard a luxury cruise liner. The NCB took Khan and seven others into custody. Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were initially arrested.

Khan has been charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Justice NW Sambre granted bail to the three accused after hearing former AG Mukul Rohatgi for Khan and ASG Anil Singh for the NCB in the Bombay High Court. While the NCB opposed the bail, reiterating that Khan was not new to drugs and he dealt with peddlers, Rohatgi contested that the NCB could not prove any conspiracy as it has claimed.

Now, the Hindustan Times has reported that Aryan is not allowed to be in contact with his co-accused. Besides the condition of not contacting his co-accused, Aryan's bail conditions also include not indulging in activities similar to what he's been charged with, not issuing any statement regarding the proceedings, surrendering his passport, not leaving India without prior permission of the Special NDPS court, to name a few. Following his release from the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai this past weekend, fans gathered outside of the Khan residence in Mumbai to welcome Aryan home with a grand celebration. Fans burst crackers while cheering for Shah Rukh as Aryan returned home.