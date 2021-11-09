Aryan Khan summoned by NCB for questioning but skips it because of ‘ill health’

Aryan Khan was called to India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for questioning this past weekend but skipped it. The son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is said to have had a fever. “I was not feeling well,” he reportedly said.

According to news agency ANI, “Aryan Khan was called to the NCB for questioning today (at the weekend). However, due to a slight fever, he will not be coming,” ANI quoted an official as saying. Khan is currently out on bail in a drug case. He was arrested on October 3 after an NCB raid on a luxury cruise ship. While he was not found to be in possession of any drugs, he was accused of having links to an international drug ring, on the basis of his WhatsApp chats.

Following his arrest, Khan was sent to the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai on October 8. After spending more than three weeks in jail, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last month. Khan has been charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.