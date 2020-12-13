Ashanti tests positive for coronavirus

“Rock wit U” hitmaker Ashanti has tested positive for coronavirus. The 40-year-old singer has revealed news of her diagnosis via social media, telling her followers that she's "OK and not in any pain". She wrote on Instagram: "Hey y'all I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for Covid-19. I'm OK and not in any pain. (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) However, Ashanti confirmed that her diagnosis has meant that she's been forced to postpone her appearance on “Verzuz”, the webcast series that sees stars compete in a virtual DJ battle. The singer was scheduled to compete against Keyshia Cole, but the show has now been rescheduled for January 9.

Her Instagram post continued: "I'm actually down to do the Verzuz from my house…we're trying to figure it all out!!! (sic)"

Ashanti subsequently appeared on Instagram Live on Saturday (12.12.20), telling her fans that she felt able to appear on 'Verzuz', despite testing positive for coronavirus.

She explained: "I'm super bummed. I'm still ready to do it tonight. Me and Team Apple have been on the phone since like late last night, early this morning trying to figure out how to do it.

"And I'm super ready, but we don't think the technical aspect of things is going to be perfect.

"This is crazy, not in a million years did I think I would test positive. I am so mad because I was so ready. The momentum of 'Verzuz' has been so incredible."

Ashanti revealed she has a minor cough and no sense of taste or smell at the moment.

She was still willing to compete on the show, but after speaking to Keyshia, they decided it would be better to postpone the event so that they could appear in person.

The singer added: "At this point, I don't know what else to do or say."