Award-winning artist Jacob Banks is coming to SA for the first time in March

UK-based, Nigerian-born singer and songwriter, Jacob Banks, is coming to South Africa next month to headline an intimate show at 1 Fox in Newtown. Concert organiser Sonic Cities announced on Friday that the award-winning artist was set to perform in the country for the first time with his one-night-only show in Johannesburg on Friday, March 3.

“Like all trailblazers, Jacob Banks has defied any and all music boundaries since his debut onto the scene over ten years ago,” read the announcement. “His ear-catching signature sound remains equally steeped in the swing of R&B, the grit of rock n roll and pop, the gusto of hip-hop and a splash of reggae and gospel.” The talented singer-songwriter crafts his songs around his rich baritone voice and typically bright multi-layered production.

Banks is best known for his hit single “Chainsmoking”, which has amassed over 25 million views on YouTube and more than 51 million streams on Spotify. “Unknown (To You)” has been a huge success across the globe and is sitting on over 55 million streams. Banks is also known for his critically acclaimed 2022 album “Lies about The War”. “Lies About The War”, which was Banks’ third album following “Village” and “The Monologue”, features the likes of Anna Leone, Tobe Nwigwe, Adekunle Gold and Samm Henshaw.

One of the highlights of the album is the closing track, “Here Lies The Man That Never Changed”. Limited tickets are available from Howler. Jacob Banks Live Info (Doors open at 6pm)

