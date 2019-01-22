Azealia Banks. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Azealia Banks claims she has been barred from Aer Lingus flights after disembarking from a plane to Dublin.



The '212' hitmaker removed herself from an Aer Lingus flight from London's Gatwick Airport to Dublin - where she is due to play a gig on Tuesday - and then accused the firm of banning her from flying with them ever again following her "travel day from hell".





In a tearful rant on her Instagram Story, Azealia fumed: "Every time I come to the UK, they always make some s**t with these airline people.





"They are always starting s**t with me. I had my bags deep in the plane and the lady was asking me some questions.





"I was trying to find my passport as I didn't have the answers and she was staring at me. I said., 'Don't stare at me'.





"She goes to the Captain of the plane and said that I said, 'Don't stare at me or I'll sort you out'. I'm from NYC, I don't use that slang."





"They crowded round me like I'm some sort of animal saying, 'We're going to have a problem'."





The 27-year-old rapper then slammed "ugly Irish women" and slammed staff for "disrespecting" her.





She continued: "I get off the plane. I've worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some ugly Irish b***h. They are ugly Irish women here.





"Then all these security n****s come over treating me like a wild animal. They tried their hardest to get me to do something or freak out.





"B***h you're not going to play me over no f***ing Aer Lingus flight. You're not going to disrespect me and make a f***ing spectacle out of me."





Azealia then told her followers her manager had booked her a new flight with a different airline as she's no longer allowed to fly with Aer Lingus.





She said: "Now they're like, 'You can never fly Aer Lingus because you got off the plane'. At first, they were trying to get me to stay. They kept saying, 'Call the police, call the police'."









The 'Chasing Time' singer suggested she was deliberately targeted by "haggard white ladies" who were suspicious of her travelling in business class.





She said: "I've been touring too long to be singled out by the haggard old white ladies. It's always me on the plane with the long weave and the Louboutins and they're like, 'Who is that black girl in business class?'"





A spokesperson for the airline confirmed Azealia had removed herself from the flight, causing the plane to be delayed.





They told MailOnline: "Aer Lingus can confirm that two guests scheduled to fly on 10.55am flight from London Gatwick to Dublin (EI233) this morning disembarked themselves prior to departure.





"The guests in question got off the plane safely of their own accord, while all other guests remained on board. As they had luggage in the hold, the flight was delayed while that luggage was sourced.





"The flight departed Gatwick at 12:07 and landed in Dublin at 13:22. Aer Lingus has a strict no-tolerance policy towards disruptive guest behaviour.



