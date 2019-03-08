Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram

Local gqom artist Babes Wodumo claims that her ex-boyfriend Mampintsha has hacked her iCloud and is active on social media using her handles. This comes after an Instagram Live video of Mampintsha physically assaulting Babes surfaced online on Monday. Babes subsequently opened a case of assault at the Westville Police Station in Durban.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the "Wololo" singer posted a statement claiming that Mampintsha is using her Instagram account without her consent.

The gqom queen further states that he has her iCloud password and is using it to access her accounts and is commenting on his posts as her.

Greetings everyone

I would like to put it on record that Mampintsha is using my Instagram account, without my consent,tocomment on his statuses. He has my password including that of iCloud so he has access to my accounts. He posts to his account then logs into mine log to comment pic.twitter.com/SECVC9ZFJQ — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO) March 8, 2019

On Tuesday, Mampintsha was arrested and later appeared in court where he was granted R2 000 bail. The West Ink founder then laid a counter-charge of assault against Babes following his bail hearing. Wodumo was also implicated in another alleged assault on a woman at a Durban guesthouse on Monday night. However, only her sister Nondumiso and fellow musician Tipcee face charges in the matter.