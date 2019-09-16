Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram

Tweeps gave a lukewarm response to Babes Wodumo tweeting out she's "finally free from that controlling monster" over the weekend. This comes after the "Wololo" star's alleged hackers tweeted out an apology for the "reckless and disrespectful" posts the last couple of weeks.

It is still unclear whether Babes has gotten control back of her account and tweeps were also not impressed on Sunday when the account posted: "Moving on from kwi Abusive relationship is not easy. I’m finally free from that controlling monster. "

Moving on from kwi Abusive relationship is not easy .



I’m finally free from that controlling monster 💔💔💔😔😔😔 — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO___) September 15, 2019

Taking to the microblogging website, Twitter users weren't very sympathetic to the post, and were also unsure if it was still the hackers posting on the account.

You have a tenancy of making us fools. We learned to mind our businesses from your last scandal. Anyway we happy for you pic.twitter.com/OTTTD4hPAP — B A T T I S S E 🦇 (@Tbattisse) September 15, 2019

This tweet is from a Web app and the last hacker tweet is from web app . How are we suppose to believe that you are free from the monster when you and the monster share a computer? pic.twitter.com/9FBStfWlQV — Mfundoyakhe (@Mfundoyakheey) September 15, 2019

we don't care.we minding our own business now sisi😒🚶🚶🚶 pic.twitter.com/4RphuN8tpd — Deja Vu♥ (@DMN4ever) September 15, 2019

Is it a collaboration or eyakho wedwa le album ezayo? pic.twitter.com/cVJceEfQmV — Emvelo Phayo Dlamini 🇸🇿 🇿🇦 🇺🇦 (@PhayoMDlamini) September 15, 2019

Who ever hacked this account is evil — Valencia (@MasekoValencia) September 15, 2019

Not today Sathane — Layla (@Layla32258212) September 15, 2019

I thought you said you were going to give back Bongekile her account. 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/eW8bF4kSo8 — wayward chester 🔱 (@TheeRealSibo) September 15, 2019

Sester we've been mourning. Fighting drug dealers and Xenophobia and all types of ill shit. We've reached the drinking water stage on this o e — Habana_B (@Ultimate_Critiq) September 15, 2019

Babes has been making headlines following her leaking a video of Mampintsha physically assaulting her in March which led to an extensive court battle between them.

Both parties dropped the charges laid against each other with the couple reconciling and also going on their joint "Bonnie & Clyde" tour in May.