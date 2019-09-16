Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram

Tweeps gave a lukewarm response to Babes Wodumo tweeting out she's "finally free from that controlling monster" over the weekend. 

This comes after the "Wololo" star's alleged hackers tweeted out an apology for the "reckless and disrespectful" posts the last couple of weeks. 

It is still unclear whether Babes has gotten control back of her account and tweeps were also not impressed on Sunday when the account posted: "Moving on from kwi Abusive relationship is not easy. I’m finally free from that controlling monster. "

Taking to the microblogging website, Twitter users weren't very sympathetic to the post, and were also unsure if it was still the hackers posting on the account. 

Babes has been making headlines following her leaking a video of Mampintsha physically assaulting her in March which led to an extensive court battle between them. 

Both parties dropped the charges laid against each other with the couple reconciling and also going on their joint "Bonnie & Clyde" tour in May. 