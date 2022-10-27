Bad Bunny and Harry Styles lead nominations for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Bad Bunny and Harry Styles lead the nominations for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper - real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - is up for seven accolades, while the “Late Night Talking” singer is up for six prizes.

The pair will battle it out for Male Artist of 2022, Song of 2022 for “Me Porto Bonito” and “As It Was”, respectively, Album of 2022 their respective LPs “Un Verano Sin Ti” and “Harry's House” and the Concert Tour of 2022 for Bad Bunny's “World’s Hottest Tour” and Styles's “Love On Tour”. Bad Bunny is also nominated for Latin Artist of 2022, the Collaboration Song of 2022 for “Party” - which also features Rauw Alejandro - and Social Celebrity of 2022. Alternatively, Styles has been named in the categories for Music Video of 2022 for “As It Was” and Drama Movie Star of 2022 for his performance in “Don’t Worry Darling” - which was directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Other notable nominees include Luke Combs, Selena Gomez, Lizzo and Charlie Puth, who all received four nominations each. The 2022 People’s Choice Awards takes place on December 6 and will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The star-studded ceremony will air simultaneously on E! and NBC and will be hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson for the second consecutive year.

Thompson, 44, is also nominated in the Comedy TV Star of 2022 for his work on “Saturday Night Live”, the sketch show that he has contributed for 20 seasons in a row making him the longest-running cast member. Speaking about his hosting role, he said: "I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites. “I’m so grateful to be nominated – shout out to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!”

Voting for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards is now open and will close on November 9. Fans can vote for the winners either online at VotePCA.com or via Twitter. Complete list of nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards: The Male Artist of 2022:

Bad Bunny Charlie Puth Drake

Harry Styles Jack Harlow Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs The Weeknd The Female Artist of 2022:

Beyoncé Camila Cabello Doja Cat

Lady Gaga Lizzo Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj Taylor Swift The Group of 2022:

BTS 5 Seconds of Summer Blackpink

Coldplay Imagine Dragons Måneskin

OneRepublic Panic! At The Disco The Song of 2022:

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo “As It Was” – Harry Styles “Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“First Class” – Jack Harlow “Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny Chencho Corleone

“Super Freaky Girl“ – Nicki Minaj “Wait For U“ – Future Featuring Drake Tems The Album of 2022:

“Dawn FM“ – The Weeknd “Growin’ Up“ – Luke Combs “Harry’s House“ – Harry Styles

“Midnights“ – Taylor Swift “Mr. Morale The Big Steppers“ – Kendrick Lamar “Renaissance“ – Beyoncé

“Special“ – Lizzo “Un Verano Sin Ti“ – Bad Bunny The Country Artist of 2022:

Carrie Underwood Kane Brown Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs Maren Morris Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen Thomas Rhett The Latin artist of 2022:

Anitta Bad Bunny Becky G

Shakira Karol G Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía Sebastián Yatra The New Artist of 2022:

Chlöe Dove Cameron Gayle

Latto Lauren Spencer-Smith Muni Long

Saucy Santana Steve Lacy The Music Video of 2022:

“Anti-Hero“ – Taylor Swift “As It Was“ – Harry Styles “Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)“ – Charlie Puth

“Let Somebody Go“ – Coldplay X Selena Gomez “Oh My God“ – Adele “Pink Venom“ – Blackpink

“Provenza“ – Karol G “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official“ – BTS The Collaboration Song of 2022:

“Left and Right“ – Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook “Bam Bam“ – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran “Do We Have a Problem?“ – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

“Freaky Deaky“ – Tyga X Doja Cat “Hold Me Closer” – Elton John Britney Spears “Jimmy Cooks“ – Drake Featuring 21 Savage

“Party“ – Bad Bunny Rauw Alejandro “Sweetest Pie“ – Megan Thee Stallion Dua Lipa The Concert Tour of 2022:

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour Ed Sheeran Tour Harry Styles Love on Tour

Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour The Social Celebrity of 2022:

Bad Bunny Charlie Puth Doja Cat

Lil Nas X Lizzo Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez Snoop Dogg The Movie of 2022:

“Bullet Train“ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“ “Elvis“

“Jurassic World Dominion“ “Nope“ “The Batman“

“Thor: Love and Thunder“ “Top Gun: Maverick“ The Comedy Movie of 2022:

“Fire Island“ “Hustle“ “Hocus Pocus 2“

“Marry Me“ “Senior Year“ “The Adam Project“

“The Lost City“ “Ticket to Paradise“ The Action Movie of 2022:

“Black Adam“ “Bullet Train“ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“

“Jurassic World Dominion“ “The Batman“ “The Woman King“

“Thor: Love and Thunder“ “Top Gun: Maverick“ The Drama Movie of 2022:

“Nope“ “Death on the Nile“ “Don’t Worry Darling“

“Elvis“ “Halloween Ends“ “Luckiest Girl Alive“

“Scream“ “Where the Crawdads Sing“ The Male Movie Star of 2022:

Brad Pitt – “Bullet Train“ Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Love and Thunder“ Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World Dominion“

Daniel Kaluuya – “Nope“ Dwayne Johnson – “Black Adam“ Miles Teller – “Top Gun: Maverick“

Ryan Reynolds – “The Adam Project“ Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick“ The Female Movie Star of 2022:

Elizabeth Olsen – “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“ Gal Gadot – “Death on the Nile“ Jennifer Garner – “The Adam Project“

Jennifer Lopez – “Marry Me“ Joey King – “Bullet Train“ Keke Palmer – “Nope“

Queen Latifah – “Hustle“ Viola Davis – “The Woman King“ The Drama Movie Star of 2022:

Austin Butler – “Elvis“ Daniel Kaluuya – “Nope“ Florence Pugh – “Don’t Worry Darling“

Gal Gadot – “Death on the Nile“ Harry Styles – “Don’t Worry Darling“ Jamie Lee Curtis – “Halloween Ends“

Keke Palmer – “Nope“ Mila Kunis – “Luckiest Girl Alive“ The Comedy Movie Star of 2022:

Adam Sandler – “Hustle“ Channing Tatum – “The Lost City“ Jennifer Garner – “The Adam Project“

Jennifer Lopez – ““Marry Me Julia Roberts – “Ticket to Paradise“ Queen Latifah – “Hustle“

Ryan Reynolds – “The Adam Project“ Sandra Bullock – “The Lost City“ The Action Movie Star of 2022:

Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Love and Thunder“ Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World Dominion“ Dwayne Johnson – ““Black Adam

Elizabeth Olsen – “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“ Joey King – “Bullet Train“ Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick“

Viola Davis – “The Woman King“ Zöe Kravitz – “The Batman“ The Show of 2022:

“Abbott Elementary“ “Better Call Saul“ “Grey’s Anatomy“

“House of the Dragon“ “Obi-Wan Kenobi“ “Saturday Night Live“

“Stranger Things“ “This Is Us“ The Drama Show of 2022:

Better Call Saul Cobra Kai Euphoria

Grey’s Anatomy Law Order: Special Victims Unit Ozark

The Walking Dead This Is Us The comedy show of 2022:

Abbott Elementary Black-ish Only Murders in the Building

Never Have I Ever Saturday Night Live The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock Young Sheldon The reality show of 2022:

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Below Deck Sailing Yacht Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love Hip Hop: Atlanta The Kardashians The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Selling Sunset The competition show of 2022:

America’s Got Talent American Idol Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race The Bachelorette The Masked Singer

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls The Voice The male TV star of 2022:

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi Ice-T – Law Order: Special Victims Unit

Jason Bateman – Ozark Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us The female TV star of 2022:

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever Mandy Moore – This Is Us Mariska Hargitay – Law Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building The drama TV star of 2022:

Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy Jason Bateman – Ozark Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay – Law Order: Special Victims Unit Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria Zendaya – Euphoria The comedy TV star of 2022:

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish The daytime talk show of 2022:

Good Morning America Live with Kelly and Ryan The Drew Barrymore Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show The Jennifer Hudson Show The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View Today with Hoda and Jenna The nighttime talk show of 2022:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show The Late Late Show with James Corden The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen The competition contestant of 2022:

Charli D’Amelio – Dancing with the Stars Bosco – RuPaul’s Drag Race Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette

Mayyas – America’s Got Talent Noah Thompson – American Idol Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars

Teyana Taylor – The Masked Singer Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race The Reality TV star of 2022:

Chrishell Stause – “Selling Sunset“ Garcelle Beauvais – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“ Kandi Burruss – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“

Kenya Moore – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“ Khloé Kardashian – “The Kardashians“ Kim Kardashian – “The Kardashians“

Kyle Richards – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“ Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation“ The Bingeworthy Show of 2022:

“Bridgerton“ “Bel-Air“ “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story“

“Inventing Anna“ “Severance“ “The Bear“

“The Boys“ “The Thing About Pam“ The Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2022:

“House of The Dragon“ “La Brea“ “Moon Knight“

“Obi-Wan Kenobi“ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law“ “Stranger Things“

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“ “The Umbrella Academy“ The Social Star of 2022:

Addison Rae Brent Rivera Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty Khaby Lame Mikayla Jane Nogueira

Mr Beast Noah Beck The Comedy Act of 2022

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022 David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix)

Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum Kevin Hart: Reality Check Steve Martin Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today

Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix) Whitney Cummings – Jokes (Netflix) The Game Changer of 2022:

Chloe Kim LeBron James Megan Rapinoe

Nathan Chen Rafael Nadal Russell Wilson

Serena Williams Steph Curry The Pop Podcast of 2022

“Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain“ “Archetypes“ “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard“

“Call Her Daddy“ “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend“ “Not Skinny But Not Fat“