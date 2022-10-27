Bad Bunny and Harry Styles lead nominations for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Bad Bunny and Harry Styles lead the nominations for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.
The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper - real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - is up for seven accolades, while the “Late Night Talking” singer is up for six prizes.
The pair will battle it out for Male Artist of 2022, Song of 2022 for “Me Porto Bonito” and “As It Was”, respectively, Album of 2022 their respective LPs “Un Verano Sin Ti” and “Harry's House” and the Concert Tour of 2022 for Bad Bunny's “World’s Hottest Tour” and Styles's “Love On Tour”.
Bad Bunny is also nominated for Latin Artist of 2022, the Collaboration Song of 2022 for “Party” - which also features Rauw Alejandro - and Social Celebrity of 2022.
Alternatively, Styles has been named in the categories for Music Video of 2022 for “As It Was” and Drama Movie Star of 2022 for his performance in “Don’t Worry Darling” - which was directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.
Other notable nominees include Luke Combs, Selena Gomez, Lizzo and Charlie Puth, who all received four nominations each.
The 2022 People’s Choice Awards takes place on December 6 and will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
The star-studded ceremony will air simultaneously on E! and NBC and will be hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson for the second consecutive year.
Thompson, 44, is also nominated in the Comedy TV Star of 2022 for his work on “Saturday Night Live”, the sketch show that he has contributed for 20 seasons in a row making him the longest-running cast member.
Speaking about his hosting role, he said: "I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites.
“I’m so grateful to be nominated – shout out to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!”
Voting for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards is now open and will close on November 9. Fans can vote for the winners either online at VotePCA.com or via Twitter.
Complete list of nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards:
The Male Artist of 2022:
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
The Female Artist of 2022:
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
The Group of 2022:
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
Blackpink
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
The Song of 2022:
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga
“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny Chencho Corleone
“Super Freaky Girl“ – Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U“ – Future Featuring Drake Tems
The Album of 2022:
“Dawn FM“ – The Weeknd
“Growin’ Up“ – Luke Combs
“Harry’s House“ – Harry Styles
“Midnights“ – Taylor Swift
“Mr. Morale The Big Steppers“ – Kendrick Lamar
“Renaissance“ – Beyoncé
“Special“ – Lizzo
“Un Verano Sin Ti“ – Bad Bunny
The Country Artist of 2022:
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
The Latin artist of 2022:
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
The New Artist of 2022:
Chlöe
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy
The Music Video of 2022:
“Anti-Hero“ – Taylor Swift
“As It Was“ – Harry Styles
“Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)“ – Charlie Puth
“Let Somebody Go“ – Coldplay X Selena Gomez
“Oh My God“ – Adele
“Pink Venom“ – Blackpink
“Provenza“ – Karol G
“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official“ – BTS
The Collaboration Song of 2022:
“Left and Right“ – Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
“Bam Bam“ – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
“Do We Have a Problem?“ – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
“Freaky Deaky“ – Tyga X Doja Cat
“Hold Me Closer” – Elton John Britney Spears
“Jimmy Cooks“ – Drake Featuring 21 Savage
“Party“ – Bad Bunny Rauw Alejandro
“Sweetest Pie“ – Megan Thee Stallion Dua Lipa
The Concert Tour of 2022:
BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love on Tour
Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
The Social Celebrity of 2022:
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
Selena Gomez
Snoop Dogg
The Movie of 2022:
“Bullet Train“
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“
“Elvis“
“Jurassic World Dominion“
“Nope“
“The Batman“
“Thor: Love and Thunder“
“Top Gun: Maverick“
The Comedy Movie of 2022:
“Fire Island“
“Hustle“
“Hocus Pocus 2“
“Marry Me“
“Senior Year“
“The Adam Project“
“The Lost City“
“Ticket to Paradise“
The Action Movie of 2022:
“Black Adam“
“Bullet Train“
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“
“Jurassic World Dominion“
“The Batman“
“The Woman King“
“Thor: Love and Thunder“
“Top Gun: Maverick“
The Drama Movie of 2022:
“Nope“
“Death on the Nile“
“Don’t Worry Darling“
“Elvis“
“Halloween Ends“
“Luckiest Girl Alive“
“Scream“
“Where the Crawdads Sing“
The Male Movie Star of 2022:
Brad Pitt – “Bullet Train“
Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Love and Thunder“
Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World Dominion“
Daniel Kaluuya – “Nope“
Dwayne Johnson – “Black Adam“
Miles Teller – “Top Gun: Maverick“
Ryan Reynolds – “The Adam Project“
Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick“
The Female Movie Star of 2022:
Elizabeth Olsen – “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“
Gal Gadot – “Death on the Nile“
Jennifer Garner – “The Adam Project“
Jennifer Lopez – “Marry Me“
Joey King – “Bullet Train“
Keke Palmer – “Nope“
Queen Latifah – “Hustle“
Viola Davis – “The Woman King“
The Drama Movie Star of 2022:
Austin Butler – “Elvis“
Daniel Kaluuya – “Nope“
Florence Pugh – “Don’t Worry Darling“
Gal Gadot – “Death on the Nile“
Harry Styles – “Don’t Worry Darling“
Jamie Lee Curtis – “Halloween Ends“
Keke Palmer – “Nope“
Mila Kunis – “Luckiest Girl Alive“
The Comedy Movie Star of 2022:
Adam Sandler – “Hustle“
Channing Tatum – “The Lost City“
Jennifer Garner – “The Adam Project“
Jennifer Lopez – ““Marry Me
Julia Roberts – “Ticket to Paradise“
Queen Latifah – “Hustle“
Ryan Reynolds – “The Adam Project“
Sandra Bullock – “The Lost City“
The Action Movie Star of 2022:
Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Love and Thunder“
Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World Dominion“
Dwayne Johnson – ““Black Adam
Elizabeth Olsen – “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“
Joey King – “Bullet Train“
Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick“
Viola Davis – “The Woman King“
Zöe Kravitz – “The Batman“
The Show of 2022:
“Abbott Elementary“
“Better Call Saul“
“Grey’s Anatomy“
“House of the Dragon“
“Obi-Wan Kenobi“
“Saturday Night Live“
“Stranger Things“
“This Is Us“
The Drama Show of 2022:
Better Call Saul
Cobra Kai
Euphoria
Grey’s Anatomy
Law Order: Special Victims Unit
Ozark
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
The comedy show of 2022:
Abbott Elementary
Black-ish
Only Murders in the Building
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
The reality show of 2022:
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Selling Sunset
The competition show of 2022:
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Voice
The male TV star of 2022:
Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock
Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T – Law Order: Special Victims Unit
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
The female TV star of 2022:
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay – Law Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
The drama TV star of 2022:
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay – Law Order: Special Victims Unit
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria
The comedy TV star of 2022:
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish
The daytime talk show of 2022:
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Today with Hoda and Jenna
The nighttime talk show of 2022:
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
The competition contestant of 2022:
Charli D’Amelio – Dancing with the Stars
Bosco – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette
Mayyas – America’s Got Talent
Noah Thompson – American Idol
Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars
Teyana Taylor – The Masked Singer
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Reality TV star of 2022:
Chrishell Stause – “Selling Sunset“
Garcelle Beauvais – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“
Kandi Burruss – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“
Kenya Moore – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“
Khloé Kardashian – “The Kardashians“
Kim Kardashian – “The Kardashians“
Kyle Richards – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation“
The Bingeworthy Show of 2022:
“Bridgerton“
“Bel-Air“
“Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story“
“Inventing Anna“
“Severance“
“The Bear“
“The Boys“
“The Thing About Pam“
The Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2022:
“House of The Dragon“
“La Brea“
“Moon Knight“
“Obi-Wan Kenobi“
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law“
“Stranger Things“
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“
“The Umbrella Academy“
The Social Star of 2022:
Addison Rae
Brent Rivera
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
Khaby Lame
Mikayla Jane Nogueira
Mr Beast
Noah Beck
The Comedy Act of 2022
Amy Schumer: Whore Tour
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022
David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix)
Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum
Kevin Hart: Reality Check
Steve Martin Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today
Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)
Whitney Cummings – Jokes (Netflix)
The Game Changer of 2022:
Chloe Kim
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Nathan Chen
Rafael Nadal
Russell Wilson
Serena Williams
Steph Curry
The Pop Podcast of 2022
“Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain“
“Archetypes“
“Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard“
“Call Her Daddy“
“Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend“
“Not Skinny But Not Fat“
“SmartLess“
“Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicol“