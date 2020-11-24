Bad Bunny missed AMAs performance due to coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Bad Bunny was unable to perform at the American Music Awards because he has contracted coronavirus. The 26-year-old singer left fans baffled when he failed to appear to perform “Dakiti” as planned at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday and it's now been revealed he had to cancel his musical appearance after contracting the disease. A news alert from his PR team stated: "Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his #1 global hit “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for Covid-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation." Despite his diagnosis, Bad Bunny still made an appearance at the ceremony via video link from his Los Angeles home when he announced Becky G the winner of the Favorite Female Artist - Latin. And he also scooped Favourite Male Artist - Latin and Favourite Album - Latin for “YHLQMDLG”.

Accepting the Male Artist award, he said in a video shared to Twitter after the ceremony had concluded: "To all my fans, to all the people who support me and listen to my music, I do it all for you. Latinos are ruling the world. I love you all so much."

Before the star's diagnosis was revealed, a number of fans had expressed their disappointment at waiting through the entire televised broadcast for the performance that never came.

One shared a GIF of Kamala Harris and wrote: "Me waiting for bad bunny all damn night just for them to cut the performance."

Another posted: "I'm so mad because Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez didn't perform on the AMAs because I literally watched the whole event until the end and wasted my time waiting for both of them to pop up."

And a third asked: "... show's over? Where the Bad Bunny performance at though? #AMAs (sic)"