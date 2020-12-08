'BAPS’ actress Natalie Desselle dies at age 53

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

US comedian Natalie Desselle has passed away at her Los Angeles home at age 53. The actress, well known for her role in 1997 camp comedy ’BAPS’ alongside Halle Berry had been suffering from colon cancer, her former manager Dolores Robinson confirmed. A family member told TMZ she had been diagnosed earlier this year. The publication was told that Desselle was in hospice care in her final days, and was surrounded by family when she went. Natalie Desselle the beautiful talented actress passed away this morning.

Natalie was a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife.

Sending prayers to her family.

I had the pleasure of managing her career. — DoloresRobinson (@DoloresRobinson) December 7, 2020 "Natalie was a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife," fellow actress Holly Robinson Robinson wrote on Twitter.

Desselle’s Instagram account also confirmed the sad news of her passing.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning from colon cancer. She was a bright light in this world. A queen,” confirmed the post.

Halle Berry also paid an emotional tribute to her former castmate.

In a lengthy social media post, the 54-year-old actress noted she was "still processing this devastating news", and reflecting on their time together on screen.

She tweeted: "I am forever grateful for that moment. Natalie was one of the most precious people I've ever known. The second I met her our hearts here intertwined - we had a connection that was simply unexplainable, and she stayed her same sweet self all the years I knew her.

"Natalie taught us love, joy and humour through her characters - she could never dim her light, and it was infectious. With her I laughed harder than I'd ever laughed before.

"She showed us it was ok to be goofy and funny while still being sincere and extraordinarily kind."

Berry, 54, added that Natalie was "underrated" and "passed over" in Hollywood, and "deprived" of further success.

In ’BAPS’, directed by Robert Townsend, Desselle and Berry portrayed waitresses in a soul food diner in Georgia who wind up caring for a Beverly Hills millionaire (Martin Landau) and living large as “Black American Princesses.”

Her other big-screen credits include ’How to Be a Player,’ ’Set It Off,’ and the made-for-TV movie ’Cinderella,' featuring Brandy.

She is survived her husband, Leonard, and her children, Sereno, Summer and Sasha.