Basketball player accuses Trey Songz of raping her in Vegas hotel room

A former US basketball player has come forward and accused R&B singer Trey Songz of rape. Dylan Gonzalez, who used to play for the University of Las Vegas, will be taking legal action against Trey Songz, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, in the coming weeks. There are also plans for a civil suit.

She has also issued an official statement via her Twitter account following various sexual assault claims made against Neverson. "With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel," she wrote on Twitter.

#BeStrongNotSilent pic.twitter.com/zSY3Vfd3rC — Dylan Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) January 11, 2022 "I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone," she added. When approached for comment by TMZ, the singer’s representatives said he denied the rape claims, and his legal team is confident exonerating information will come forward to the public eye in the next few weeks.

According to Asian News, in December, Las Vegas police said they were investigating sexual assault allegations involving Neverson at a hotel along the city's famed Strip.

Whether the complainant was Gonzalez remains unclear. In a statement, police said sex crimes detectives received a complaint about an incident allegedly involving the singer and actor. Neverson was cooperating with the investigation, and no arrests were made, said Officer Misael Parra, a Las Vegas police spokesperson. Parra declined to name the hotel.