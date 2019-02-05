Bebe Rexha. Picture: Instagram

Bebe Rexha has defended Demi Lovato, after she was forced to quit Twitter when she received backlash for a joke she made about 21 Savage.



Demi deactivated her Twitter account on Sunday after a joke about the Super Bowl and rapper 21 Savage - who has been arrested by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for reportedly overstaying his visa and now faces deportation - sparked a backlash from her followers.





And now, fellow singer Bebe has hit out at those who used Demi's previous battle with addiction against her in the midst of the backlash.





On her own Twitter account, Bebe wrote: "To all the people who who talked s**t to Demi you're F*** IN DISGUSTING. Attacking someone that is 6 months sober about her personal issues with drugs and mental health over a tweet is LOW. (sic)"





Demi - who suffered a near fatal overdose last year and is now six months sober - had originally joked that memes concerning 21 Savage's situation were her "favourite part" of the Super Bowl weekend.





She tweeted during the NFL flagship game: "So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl (sic)"





But when users attacked her for her comments, many of them brought up her addiction struggles.





She then tweeted: "If you're gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with some original not involving drugs."





And shortly afterwards, the 26-year-old singer declared she was done with the site.





Before deactivating her account, she wrote: "F**k Twitter. This is why I don't tweet anymore."





21 Savage - whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - was arrested in Atlanta at the weekend after ICE agents claimed he is actually a British citizen who has overstayed his United States visa for over a decade.





ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said: "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA '21 Savage' during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta ... Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts.





ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions."



