Behati Prinsloo 'believes' Adam Levine when he says did not have an affair

Behati Prinsloo believes Adam Levine when he says he did not have a "physical affair". The 34-year-old model is expecting her third child with her Maroon 5 star husband Adam, 43.

Although she is ‘upset’ about the accusations that he has been ‘flirtatious’ with several other women, the pair are reported to be ‘happily married’. A source said: "Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair. They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back." The “Payphone” hitmaker has been accused of sending flirtatious text messages to four women. One of them accused him of having a physical affair with her.

The insider went on to explain that Levine was "upset" that his family had been "hurt." The source told EOnline: "There are no excuses for his inappropriate behaviour but he says it was nothing physical. “He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this. It's a wake-up call and has made him realise that he has a lot to work on."

