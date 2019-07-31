Tom Cruise has debuted the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick during a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. Photo: AP

New York – Unrealistic Hollywood beauty standards may be to blame for "Top Gun" star Kelly McGillis not being asked to appear in the upcoming sequel, the actress suggests. She told "Entertainment Tonight" that those behind "Top Gun: Maverick," due out next June, likely didn't reach out to her because she's "old and fat."

"Oh my God, no," McGillis, now 62 years old, told ET of whether she was contacted for the film.

"They did not and nor do I think they would ever. I mean, I'm old and I'm fat and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole scene is about.

"I'd much rather feel absolutely secure in my skin and who and what I am at my age as opposed to placing a value on all that other stuff."

McGillis starred as an astrophysicist and the love interest of Tom Cruise's character in "Top Gun," the 1986 hit action drama about naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise).

"Maverick" brings back Cruise, 57, but will see Jennifer Connelly, 48, step into the role of Maverick's love interest.

McGillis says she hasn't seen the trailer for the sequel yet, and isn't sure if she'll see the film. "It depends on what kind of reviews it gets," she said.

"I'm not racing to the theatre and I'm not racing away from the theatre to see it. It's just not on my little list of things that I would like to get done."

