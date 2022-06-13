Beliebers and peers send prayers to Justin Bieber after his diagnosis

Millions of Beliebers around the world are praying for Justin Bieber to get well after the “Sorry” hitmaker revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. Bieber took to social media to make a short video explaining the virus, remaining hopeful that he will be back to normal in some time.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome temporally affects the nerves in the ear and face causing partial paralysis, which is what viewers could see in Bieber’s video. Close to 51 million people viewed the video with comments stacking up. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) Bieber was due to perform in Toronto and Washington, as part of his “Justice” world tour, but had to cancel due to the paralysis getting worse each day.

After watching the heartbreaking video, industry friends and fans took to the comments to wish him a speedy recovery, sending an abundance of prayers and love. DJ Khaled wrote: “Love u brother ! U will be great ! Rest up brother. We love u ! GOD LOVES U ! WE LOVE GOD ! Love forever!” Musician, actor, and jeweller, Ben Baller, wrote: “I love you JB. You will defeat and overcome this. You will turn any tragedy into triumph! Will pray for you king ❤️.”

Kehlani said: “Love you dude , please take all the time you need!!” Justin Timberlake said: “Love you, bro. Prayers up and sending lots of healing vibes! 🙏🏻” Khloe Kardashian commented: “We are praying for you! We love you!!! Rest up! Everyone understands ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

A fan, @jbiebertraacker, said: “Health is wealth. keeping you in my prayers and wishing you a speedy recovery. take care of you Justin, we love you ❤️🙏🏻” On Twitter, @QueeenEss wrote: “Honestly Justin Bieber being that severely sick brought tears to my eyes yooo...I pray God heals him 🥺🙏” Honestly Justin Bieber being that severely sick brought tears to my eyes yooo...I pray God heals him 🥺🙏 — Essy💓 (@QueeenEss) June 10, 2022 @winterdaylov wrote: “JUSTIN BIEBER, THE WHOLE WORLD IS PRAYING FOR YOUR HEALTH AND RECOVERY.”

