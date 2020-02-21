American model Bella Hadid "still has feelings for "The Weeknd", according to an insider.
The 23-year-old model is currently single and focused on her career - but Bella still has feelings for the music star and they could rekindle their romance in the future.
A source told Us Weekly: "Bella isn't dating anyone at the moment. She is so busy travelling and working nonstop and she's mostly focused on her career right now.
"She still has feelings for The Weeknd and there's always a possibility that they will get back together down the line, but for right now, she's single."
The celebrity duo first started dating in 2015, but they decided to break up the following year.