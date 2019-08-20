Bella Thorne all smiles while on the phone as she is seen wearing orange pants and a black t-shirt in Beverly Hills. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Bella Thorne has slammed Jake Paul for hanging out with women other than his wife Tana Mongeau. Jake, 22, and Tana, 21, recently married in a Las Vegas wedding and while Tana headed home to be with her family because of an undisclosed issue, Jake headed off to Europe to start their honeymoon on his own.

However, after Jake was spotted filming a music video with some other women, Tana's ex Bella, 21, took to Twitter to lash out at Jake for not being there for his wife.

A fan tweeted: "Jake has used all the clout he can from @tanamongeau so now he's over it and moving on to newer scandals that will bring him clout. @bellathorne help us get hot girl summer Tana back!! (sic)."

And Bella quoted the tweet and wrote: "While her family is going thru some sh*t... not a good look jake (sic)."

Last month, Bella slammed Tana after the pair had been friendly exes for months, when she claimed the influencer had broken the "girl code".

Bella wrote: "Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I'm over it. (sic)"

And Tana was quick to fire back: "????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me........ wtf is this b :/ (sic)"

The former Disney Channel star then hit out at her former lover again, claiming Tana only started dating her "for Twitter".

She wrote: "U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter. (sic)"

Meanwhile, when news of Tana and Jake's engagement broke in June, Bella was seen posting on her "Finsta" account - which is an alternative Instagram account that is often more honest - in tears.

Alongside an image of herself crying, Bella wrote at the time: "When ur ex gets engaged (sic)," followed by several crying emojis.

However, earlier this month the pair put their differences aside and repaired their friendship.