Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas move in together

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Ben Affleck and “Knives Out” star Ana de Armas have moved in together. The couple have decided to live together in his house in Los Angeles, with the “Knives Out” star choosing to sell her home in Venice, California, People magazine has revealed. A source said: "Their relationship continues to be strong." Ben and Ana are "very happy" together and their romance is said to be in a great place at the moment. A source said: "Ben and Ana seem great. Everyone seemed very happy. Ana has been travelling so she had not seen the kids for a while ... Ben and Ana really care for each other and they have a good thing going. She's aware that his family comes first. And appreciates that. They work hard at that balance."

Ana has been blown away by how "supportive" Ben has been during their relationship so far.

The source said: "Ben is very supportive of Ana and tells her how amazing she is. Ana's friends are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and fun."

Ben has kids - Violet, 15, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight - with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and the former couple have been focused on co-parenting their little ones.

Speaking about his relationship with his ex-wife, the source shared: "He and Jen continue to work together on co-parenting. They make it work. Everyone is in a good place."