Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas split

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have split after 10 months together, a source has revealed. The couple had been dating less than a year before they decided to go their separate ways as they are both at "different points" in their lives, a source has revealed. The insider told People magazine: "Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. “Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles. “This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable.

“They are at different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself.

"He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home [to his three children with Jennifer Garner]. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

And another source revealed there is "still a lot of love" between the pair.

They told the New York Post's Page Six column: "There is a lot of love still between the two of them.

“The split is as amicable as can be. Ana is great, but I also think there’s something to be said for the fact that Ben has a family and he really wants to be there for his kids and Ana is in a different place in her life ... It’s sad, but for Ben, his children come above everything."

The couple were first romantically linked in March last year, when they were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway to Havana, Cuba, after meeting on the set of 'Deep Water'.

Ben has three children - Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight - with his ex-wife Jennifer.