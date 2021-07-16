Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go house-hunting

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are house-hunting in Los Angeles - but they're not moving in together yet. The couple were seen looking for Jennifer's new abode in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood, with one of the properties they were looking at set at an impressive $65 million fee.

The home, according to TMZ, has no less than 31,000 square-foot of space including 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Whilst they're not quite moving in together yet, friends of the couple are expecting them to do so too.

A source said: "Their friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together. “They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard certainly done the same with Ben again this time around. “Ben is a guy's guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves.

“He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other." The pair had been set to wed back in 2003 but postponed their wedding due to "excessive media attention" before calling off their engagement the following year but the insider says the couple are now in an "amazing place". The insider added: "When Ben reached out to J.Lo, she was really excited at the possibility of them rekindling their relationship. J.Lo has always had a love for Ben.