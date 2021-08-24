Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez love their 'blended family'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are enjoying life as a “blended family”, after they went on several trips over the weekend with their respective children. The 49-year-old actor and the “Hustlers” star recently rekindled their romance after previously dating between 2002 and 2004, and sources have now said they’ve been having “fun” engaging in activities with their respective children from previous relationships.

Ben is father to three kids - Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine – whom he has with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with former spouse Marc Anthony. An insider said: “It’s been fun for them to do activities as a blended family and the kids are enjoying getting to know each other better. “Jen and Ben are both hands-on parents and their kids are their number one priority, so it’s important for them to do things as a unit that make their families happy.”

Ben, Jennifer, and their children were spotted in Los Angeles several times over the weekend, including trips to the Pantages Theatre to see ‘Hamilton’ and to The Magic Castle. The source added to “Entertainment Tonight”: “Jennifer, Ben, their children and Ben’s mother visited the Magic Castle in Hollywood as invited guests of one of the magician members. “They came to enjoy the Magic Castle’s largest magic show in the Palace of Mystery with their featured performers Jonathan Neal and Steve Owens and then a special private show with magician David Minkin.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves, especially the children. The whole group seemed like a happy family who were having a good time.” The news comes after Jennifer, 52, was previously reported to have bought “birth flower necklaces” for Ben’s daughters, as well as her own daughter. Another source said at the time: “The necklaces Jennifer picked out are from the brand’s birth flower collection and she selected a July Lotus, February Violet, December Holly and a January Carnation to match their birthday months.