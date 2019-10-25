Ben Affleck has revamped his Raya dating app profile in a bid to find love.
The "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" star is trying his hand at the celebrity dating app to find love and has made amendments on his profile in a bid to find the right woman after his split from ex-wife Jennifer Garner and partner Lindsay Shookus.
A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "He changed the song and almost all of the photos. He's still on it but it's all different now. His new song is 'Guava Jelly' by Bob Marley."
Meanwhile, an insider previously claimed Ben wants a "real partner" and not a "celebrity".
They said: "He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now. He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again."