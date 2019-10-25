Ben Affleck revamps dating profile









Ben Affleck speaks during a hand and footprint ceremony for Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes in the courtyard of the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Ben Affleck has revamped his Raya dating app profile in a bid to find love. The "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" star is trying his hand at the celebrity dating app to find love and has made amendments on his profile in a bid to find the right woman after his split from ex-wife Jennifer Garner and partner Lindsay Shookus. A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "He changed the song and almost all of the photos. He's still on it but it's all different now. His new song is 'Guava Jelly' by Bob Marley." Meanwhile, an insider previously claimed Ben wants a "real partner" and not a "celebrity". They said: "He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now. He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again."

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that the Hollywood actor wants to "ensure he is healthy" before he starts dating and is living a healthy lifestyle free of alcohol after having been in rehab to battle his addictions, but he wants to "take it slowly" and make sure he can be a "supportive partner" to whoever he ends up with.

An insider said: "Ben wants to date but knows he needs to take it slowly. He wants to ensure he is healthy enough to be a supportive partner. Ben is looking to date someone who is supportive of his clean lifestyle. It has been a long road. Ben has finally taken that step toward a healthier lifestyle and his family couldn't be happier. He's on the right path and doing incredibly well with the full support of Jen and his entire family. Jen, of course, helped to motivate Ben by being a constant reminder that he must be the best he can for his children."