Ben Affleck is reportedly romancing Katie Cherry, whom he met through the celebrity dating app Raya, although sources say they're not "serious".
The 'Justice League' star is believed to be in a relationship with the film composer, after the pair struck up a romance on celebrity dating app Raya.
A source told Us Weekly magazine the couple have met "a few months ago", and have been seen on a few occasions since, including at a West Hollywood Halloween party over the weekend.
The insider added: "They're very into each other."
However, a second source claims their relationship is "nothing serious at this time".