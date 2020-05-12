Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are dating

Ben Platt is dating Noah Galvin, who took over from him in the leading role in Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen" in 2017. Ben, 26, quit the Broadway show in 2017 and was replaced by Noah in the title role and Noah has now revealed that love has blossomed for the pair. Speaking on the "Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine" podcast, Noah said: "Ben and I are dating. I asked him this morning, I was like, are we allowed to talk about this? And he's like, 'Don't go into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can know.' It's still relatively new." Noah and Ben are not the only former "Dear Evan Hansen" co-stars to date, with Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross also in a relationship and Noah joked the show is "so incestuous".

He said: "I know it's so incestuous. But it makes sense, like, we all went through the war together. We all feel very connected."

Ben and Noah are currently quarantining together during the Covid-19 pandemic and when Noah recently celebrated his 26th birthday, Ben presented him with a sweet video he had been working on for months.

Noah explained: "Long story short, Ben made me a birthday video. Ben very sweetly for the past, like, probably three months, has been putting together this video for me. It's all my favourite drag queens from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and beyond and all of my friends in drag, wishing me a happy birthday."