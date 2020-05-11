Ben Stiller's dad Jerry dies

The "Seinfeld" actor's passing was announced on Monday by his son, Ben Stiller, who paid tribute to his dad for being a "great dad" and a "dedicated husband" to Anne Meara, who died in 2015. Ben wrote: "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad." Last year, Jerry was hospitalised after suffering a medical "episode", but reports he had had a stroke were dismissed.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

A source said at the time: "He had some sort of episode and they wanted to be cautious. There's no evidence of a stroke."

Jerry met Anne in 1953 and they married the following year, going on to have Ben and daughter Amy together, as well as forging a successful comedy partnership and the 'Night at the Museum' actor previously admitted he was keen to make a documentary about his parents, who made frequent appearances on various TV programmes, including 30 times on 'Ed Sullivan'.

Ben previously said: "I'm actually right now putting [together] all footage of my parents [to] try and maybe make some sort of documentary. It's crazy to watch it all. There's so much stuff...

"Our living room was their office . . . I would hear them sort of working and improvising. Sometimes arguing. We didn't know if the argument was a sketch or real."

Jerry - who was also known for his role in "King Of Queens" - appeared alongside his son in a number of movies, including "Zoolander" in 2001 and its 2016 sequel.