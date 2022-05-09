Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Benedict Cumberbatch jokes about Will Smith's Oscars slap

Benedict Cumberbatch.

Published 1h ago

British star Benedict Cumberbatch joked about Will Smith's Oscars controversy with Chris Rock in his “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

The 45-year-old star was nominated for the Best Actor gong at the Academy Awards for his performance in “The Power of the Dog”.

Cumberbatch said during his monologue: "I really am thrilled to be back hosting 'Saturday Night Live'. It's been a really fun, great week."

"I have to be honest, though, because most of the sketch writers pitched me sketches every day, and most were about 'Doctor Strange' - which is great, I love the guy, I love playing the character ... but I have been in other films."

He joked that Lorne Michaels - the executive producer of 'Saturday Night Live' - asked him what other films he'd appeared in, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor added: "I said, 'Well, like 'The Power of the Dog.' And he said, 'Nobody saw it.' I said, 'Come on, man, I was nominated for an Oscar for that.' I mean, I didn't win. I was beat by Will Smith."

He then added: "No, not physically! Not physically!"

Smith smacked Rock during the Oscars ceremony, after the stand-up comedian made a joke about his wife. The Hollywood star subsequently described his behaviour as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable".

