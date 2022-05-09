Benedict Cumberbatch jokes about Will Smith's Oscars slap

The 45-year-old star was nominated for the Best Actor gong at the Academy Awards for his performance in “The Power of the Dog”.

British star Benedict Cumberbatch joked about Will Smith's Oscars controversy with Chris Rock in his “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

Cumberbatch said during his monologue: "I really am thrilled to be back hosting 'Saturday Night Live'. It's been a really fun, great week."

"I have to be honest, though, because most of the sketch writers pitched me sketches every day, and most were about 'Doctor Strange' - which is great, I love the guy, I love playing the character ... but I have been in other films."

He joked that Lorne Michaels - the executive producer of 'Saturday Night Live' - asked him what other films he'd appeared in, reports femalefirst.co.uk.