Beth Chapman and her husband Duane 'Dog' Chapman. Picture: Wade Payne/Invision/AP

Beth Chapman's funeral will be live-streamed. The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star passed away last month aged 51 after being placed in a medically-induced coma following a battle with cancer, and fans will have the chance to say their goodbyes to her in the broadcast memorial service.

According to The Wrap, Beth's funeral will take place at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado on Saturday, July 13, and fans can watch the service on the Dog's Most Wanted Facebook page, and on WGN America's website.

The funeral is also said to be open to the public.

Earlier this month, Beth's husband Duane 'Dog' Chapman thanked fans for their support and revealed her memorial will take place on July 13.

He tweeted: "Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth. We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow... time, place, ect."

Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth. We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow... time, place, ect. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 1, 2019

And late last month, another service was held in Hawaii - where the couple lived - and Dog gave a moving speech in memory of his wife.

July 13, 2019 -

Heritage Christian Center

14401 E. Exposition Avenue

Aurora, Colorado 80012 - Doors open at 1:00 Service starts at 2:00 pic.twitter.com/Htw4SKxDDl — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 1, 2019

He said: "After my mom died, I said well, 'My mom is in the Earth' ... In my tribe, we believe she becomes part of the Earth, the sea, the sky and the rain. Beth is going to be placed here too, she got here before I did, it's my island.

"She said, 'Please, Hawaiian style, Duane Dog Chapman.' I tried to have her call me Dog for so many years. She said, 'Please do this right,' so I appreciate everyone being here. I have to go out on the boat so I can see everybody right, its Hawaiian tradition and style. Thank you all, God bless, Aloha."

Bang Showbiz