Bethenny Frankel accuses Jonah Hill of being a ‘low-grade d***’

Bethenny Frankel has accused Jonah Hill of being a "low-grade d***" when they met. The former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star has recalled meeting the 39-year-old actor on 'The Tonight Show' as she weighed in on his ex Sarah Brady's decision to release alleged texts from their relationship and accused him of emotional abuse.

Speaking about the alleged exchange on TikTok, Frankel said: "Okay, we’re gonna fight about Jonah Hill. What the hell is going on? So here’s the thing, my perspective is the following. "I did 'The Tonight Show' with Jay Leno and Jonah Hill was the first guest. And he was a low-grade d***. "Like he was put upon and kind of treated me like he was very better than. And just... I felt like a loser and the nobody that I was, so that's what I'm walking into this as."

However, she admitted she struggled to agree with the texts being released, insisting that people are only seeing them "in a vacuum". She explained: "These texts seem crazy, and there are texts that I sent to people, and that people have sent to me, that would seem nuts in a vacuum. "And I want to know from you where the line is, in what texts and phone calls should be shared."

The 52-year-old star insisted "it's tricky to be reading texts", and admitted she didn't "know the whole story". She added: "Some people might say they may not want their girlfriend wearing bathing suits and posing in sexual poses or sexy poses or hanging out with a lot of male friends surfing etc." Brady dated the 'Moneyball' actor in 2021 and over the weekend, the surf instructor shared screenshots of what she claimed were text message exchanges between them during their romance.

In the messages, the actor asked his then-girlfriend to remove any surfing photos from her Instagram which showed her "a** in a thong" and when she said she had deleted "all the posts", Hill allegedly told her it was a "good start" but she didn't "seem to get" his point.

In another screenshot, Hill allegedly set out his "plain and simple" conditions for maintaining their relationships, including stating he didn't want Brady to be "surfing with men", or "to model". The surfer accused her former partner - who became a father for the first time earlier this year when girlfriend Olivia Millar gave birth to their baby - of using mental health issues to "control" her, but insisted she didn't necessarily think her former partner is a "terrible person". She wrote: "Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma)