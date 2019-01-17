Los Angeles - Paris Jackson, the only daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, on Wednesday played down reports that she is undergoing treatment, saying she is "happy, healthy, and better than ever."

Jackson, 20, said in an Instagram post that she had taken a break from work and social media. But she said, "The media is exaggerating" when it reported earlier this week that she had checked herself into a treatment facility for her "emotional and physical health." "Yes i’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!," she wrote.