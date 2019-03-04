Luke Perry. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

American actor Luke Perry has died after suffering a massive stroke, reports TMZ. He was 52 years old. Perry reportedly passed away Monday morning at hospital surrounded by his children, close friends, family and his fiancé Wendy Bauer.

The former 'Beverly Hills 90210' star and 'Riverdale' actor was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday morning after suffering the stroke while at his California home and was closely monitored for five days before his passing.

"Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke," read a statement from Perry’s rep.

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

Luke rose to fame playing the brooding loner Dylan McKay on the smash hit teen drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210' on Fox, a role he held in two runs, one from 1990 to 1995 and another from 1998 to the show's end in 2000.



