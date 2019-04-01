Omari Hardwick and Beyoncé. Picture: AP/Reuters

When it comes to Beyoncé, the BeyHive is always ready to attack anyone when they feel as if their queen is under attack and their latest victim is actor, Omari Hardwick. On Saturday, Beyoncé and Jay Z attended the 50th annual NAACP awards where the "Formation" singer walked away with the Entertainer of the Year award and the "Smile" rapper nabbed the President's Award.

During the awards show the "Power" star took the opportunity to greet Beyoncé and while his first kiss on her cheek was fine, it was the second that landed a little too close to her mouth that had the hive seeing red as Beyonce was visibly uncomfortable after the interaction.

The video of the awkward interaction quickly vent viral with Hardwick trending on Twitter and the BeyHive stepped in formation to defend their queen even taking it so far as to flood his Instagram page with bee emojis.

Boy... Omari Hardwick kissing Beyoncé made ME uncomfortable. I can only imagine how she felt after that second one — Rossi (@RossiSings) March 31, 2019

Went to Omari Hardwick's IG and was not disappointed! 😂 pic.twitter.com/4iiV7HhR9F — KB (@_kenNObarbie_) March 31, 2019

Bey’s face+body language, when Omari Hardwick kissed her BOTH times, is all of us when drunk and/or nasty ass daddies, grandaddies, uncles, deacons and pastors do the same thing. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) March 31, 2019

@OmariHardwick 2nd kiss was unnecessary & uncomfortable. Don’t do that again😡. We women so often get touched, kissed, groped & poked in instances exactly like this (at an event, at work, etc). WE DON’T LIKE IT. It’s time to no longer let these moments of discomfort slide. (1/3) https://t.co/ezFrdhvBsU — Farhana (@farhana_io) March 31, 2019

The BeyHive are already in Omari Hardwick’s IG comments? pic.twitter.com/ILvd0qUFev — Where Is Yo Scoota? Where Is It?! (@AshleyShyMiller) March 31, 2019