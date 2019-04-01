Omari Hardwick and Beyoncé. Picture: AP/Reuters

When it comes to Beyoncé, the BeyHive is always ready to attack anyone when they feel as if their queen is under attack and their latest victim is actor, Omari Hardwick. 

On Saturday, Beyoncé and Jay Z attended the 50th annual NAACP awards where the "Formation" singer walked away with the Entertainer of the Year award and the "Smile" rapper nabbed the President's Award.

During the awards show the "Power" star took the opportunity to greet Beyoncé and while his first kiss on her cheek was fine, it was the second that landed a little too close to her mouth that had the hive seeing red as Beyonce was visibly uncomfortable after the interaction.

The video of the awkward interaction quickly vent viral with Hardwick trending on Twitter and the BeyHive stepped in formation to defend their queen even taking it so far as to flood his Instagram page with bee emojis. 