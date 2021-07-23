Beyoncé and Jay-Z's house deliberately set on fire

Officials investigating a fire at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's house in New Orleans have determined it was set deliberately. The couple's $2.4 million Spanish baroque mansion in the Garden District of New Orleans, Louisiana, went up in flames on Wednesday night, and local officials told TMZ the fire has been classified as simple arson.

Officers initially responded to the scene following a call about a suspicious person and when they got there they discovered the property had been set on fire. It had been reported it took 22 firefighters two hours to extinguish the flames, and things could have been much worse if it hadn't been for their quick response.

A source said: “If they didn’t get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It’s a historic home.” The bad news for Jay-Z and Beyoncé comes after they were reported in May to be the couple behind the recently commissioned Rolls-Royce Boat Tail personalised convertible, which is the most expensive car in the world. The British luxury car manufacturer unveiled the £20 million vehicle earlier this year and sparked speculation about who had requested it, before sources claimed it was designed for the musical pair.