Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly collaborating on a new song and a "steamy" music video for her new project.
The 38-year-old R&B superstar recently starred as Nala in Disney's remake of 'The Lion King' and released a record inspired by the movie, 'The Lion King: The Gift', and she is not resting on her laurels as she and her husband have a new duet in the works.
An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It's one of her most extravagant and expensive shoots.
"It was mostly filmed in LA and has a highly choreographed routine and also a steamy, romantic scene.
"She is working with some new creatives and is ready to change things up."