Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ world tour

The 41-year-old pop superstar has not hit the road since “The Formation World Tour” in 2016 but will be back on stage with a run of 40 shows across the globe to celebrate the success of her comeback album “Renaissance”, which soared to the top of the charts when it was released in July 2022.

The 2023 tour - which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation – opens on May 10 2023 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden before making stops throughout Europe in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, Scotland in Edinburgh, Sunderland's Stadium of Light in the North of England and eventually going on to other major cities such as Paris, London, Marseille, and Amsterdam.

The tour will then continue across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Houston in July and run through until late September when the “Crazy In Love” songstress will wrap things up in New Orleans.

The “Break My Soul” hitmaker will also be running her BEYGood initiative throughout the tour, which has aimed to support people and programs around the world through her philanthropical measures for a whole decade, including the likes of scholarship funds and working with sustainability brands.