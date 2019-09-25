Beyoncé, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King" on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Beyoncé has dubbed her daughter Blue Ivy a "cultural icon" in a trademark battle between the Carters and a woman who owns a wedding planning business called "Blue Ivy". The "Lion King" star is fighting wedding planner Wendy Morales over the trademark for "Blue Ivy", with the latter owning a wedding planning business called "Blue Ivy".

New court documents obtained by The Blast, Beyonce lists Blue as a "cultural icon", adding "that consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world, is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety."

Pointing out that her trademark application is for "Blue Ivy Carter" and not just "Blue Ivy", she added: "The presence of the word 'CARTER' ties the commercial impression of BGK's Mark to the celebrity Blue Ivy Carter rather than Opposer's regional event planning business."

She claimed it is just a "small business, with just three regional offices and a handful of employees" and slammed their online presence and social media as weak.

During the lengthy legal battle, Beyonce refused to hand over her private communications with her mother and husband to the wedding planner.

The businesswoman had requested a list of documents and communications from the singer to show any evidence she planned to use the trademark and any samples of her intent to use the name bur Beyonce has refused to hand over the documents and is seeking a protective order, which would prohibit the wedding planner or her legal team from leaking the confidential information.

Court documents explained that, shortly after the woman had opposed the former Destiny's Child star's trademark filing, a meeting was set up between the two parties to try and reach a settlement.

They claimed the meeting became a "business proposal", with the wedding planner's lawyer giving a "long speech", about the situation being an "opportunity for a business relationship rather than an adversarial proceeding".

She is said to have put together a PowerPoint presentation stating why Beyonce should buy her wedding planning business, along with the Blue Ivy trademark, and together they could "begin producing products and goods".