International superstar Beyoncé posted her South Africa trip on Tuesday highlighting the amazing SA designers she wore and used "iWalk Ye Phara" as a video post.
Following the 'Drunk In Love' singer posting her India trip on Instagram, some South African Twitter users complained that Beyoncé didn't post any pictures or videos from her Global Citizen trip.
Many who attended the Global Citizen Festival believed that outrage mainly came from non-Citizens who had to be happy with 25 minutes of the concert.
This all changed on Tuesday when Queen Bey made three posts including some new pictures not posted on the website before, including a picture with Kelly Rowland and Beyonce sending a shout to SA designers whose clothes she wore while she was on the trip.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to the talented African designers who kept me feeling fresh. Y’all go so hard. 🐝
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on
The big surprise, however, was the final video post which features a highlight reel of Beyoncé and Jay Z set with the singer using the DJ Maphorisa track "iWalk Ye Phara" featuring Moonchild Sanelly, DJ Raybel, K.O and Zulu Mkhathini as the background track.
View this post on Instagram
After settling in at home from a beautiful trip to South Africa and India, I am still in awe that 7.1 BILLION dollars was raised to aid Global Citizen in its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. I’d like to give my praise and respect to all the speakers, performers, and volunteers who donated their time to contribute to making positive change. Every person in the audience at FNB Stadium earned a seat because they generously donated their time to help their community. Now their efforts and the money raised will help improve education, healthcare, sanitation, women’s rights, and countless other causes for millions across the globe. I felt so much positivity and pride in the audience at Global Citizen: Mandela 100. Madiba, Johannesburg, and all of my African sisters and brothers, we hope we made you as proud as you all make us. South Africa was an extraordinary trip for me and my family. God bless. If you would like to become a Global Citizen you can get more info at globalcitizen.org
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on
While tweeps were celebrating the Queen posting about her trip with two captions, it was also declared that "iWalk Ye Phara" is officially the song of the summer.
Beyoncé, Beyoncé, Beyoncé just posted a Global Citizen tribute video on insta with “Nayi le walk” playing in the background. I Stan a kasi Queen yerr😭🤞🏾🔥— Fake Bitch🐍 (@ivegotthis_Zol) December 18, 2018
THERE! Beyoncé gave you salty ass people a video and a caption on IG. A WHOLE CAPTION FROM BEYONCÉ GISELLE KNOWLES-CARTER! Kanithule ngoku! pic.twitter.com/KprFVVkfnm— Mvelase (@MvelaseP) December 18, 2018
Beyoncé finally posted about sa guys. And Maphorisa is a done boy 💥🔥— uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) December 18, 2018
🤣❤️ Beyoncé has iWalk ye Phara playing on that vid on her IG 😭— Mondli (@_Siya101) December 18, 2018
Now that Beyoncé posted about Mandela, do any of you feel ashamed for cursing out her family on Instagram or are you blaming that on Facebook people— Retired Global Citizen (@aNameToCarry) December 18, 2018
Can someone go check on DJ Maphorisa and the rest of the nayilewalk gang ... Beyoncé posted— #thebloom (@Mokgabo_Wame) December 18, 2018
Moonchild being acknowledged by Beyonce.— M. Suttle (@moesuttle) December 18, 2018
Nakhane being acknowledged by Madonna.
POP CULTURE QUEENS ACKNOWLEDGING SOUTH AFRICAN MUSIC HAS TO BE THE GREATEST THING THAT HS EVER HAPPENED TO SOUTH AFRICAN POP CULTURE
Beyoncé posted a song by a Pretoria artist. BITCH????!!! You can’t tell us!!!— Atha (@Athabzz) December 18, 2018
Pirara to the world ✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️🌍
Beyoncé's team edited the fuck out of this video but let's get into this part.— WITS GRADUATE 👩🏽🎓👩🏽🎓👩🏽🎓 (@MyLifeAsSne) December 18, 2018
THIS PART WAS IT FOR ME! pic.twitter.com/auSXksU9Et
When Beyoncé heard how your Radio Stations once made that Van Damme song, the song of the year, she decided to do it for us.Nayi Le Walk😍 pic.twitter.com/Jx8YQ7bDAT— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) December 18, 2018
Beyoncé new IG video features ‘iWalk Ye Phara’ 🔥🔥🔥— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) December 18, 2018
Very kind of Beyoncé to provide clarity on the song of the year matter. It was looking bleak. pic.twitter.com/oRRAGx9L8L— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) December 18, 2018