Jay Z and Beyoncé. Picture: Beyonce.com

International superstar Beyoncé posted her South Africa trip on Tuesday highlighting the amazing SA designers she wore and used "iWalk Ye Phara" as a video post. Following the 'Drunk In Love' singer posting her India trip on Instagram, some South African Twitter users complained that Beyoncé didn't post any pictures or videos from her Global Citizen trip.

Many who attended the Global Citizen Festival believed that outrage mainly came from non-Citizens who had to be happy with 25 minutes of the concert.

This all changed on Tuesday when Queen Bey made three posts including some new pictures not posted on the website before, including a picture with Kelly Rowland and Beyonce sending a shout to SA designers whose clothes she wore while she was on the trip.

The big surprise, however, was the final video post which features a highlight reel of Beyoncé and Jay Z set with the singer using the DJ Maphorisa track "iWalk Ye Phara" featuring Moonchild Sanelly, DJ Raybel, K.O and Zulu Mkhathini as the background track.

While tweeps were celebrating the Queen posting about her trip with two captions, it was also declared that "iWalk Ye Phara" is officially the song of the summer.

Beyoncé, Beyoncé, Beyoncé just posted a Global Citizen tribute video on insta with “Nayi le walk” playing in the background. I Stan a kasi Queen yerr😭🤞🏾🔥 — Fake Bitch🐍 (@ivegotthis_Zol) December 18, 2018

THERE! Beyoncé gave you salty ass people a video and a caption on IG. A WHOLE CAPTION FROM BEYONCÉ GISELLE KNOWLES-CARTER! Kanithule ngoku! pic.twitter.com/KprFVVkfnm — Mvelase (@MvelaseP) December 18, 2018

Beyoncé finally posted about sa guys. And Maphorisa is a done boy 💥🔥 — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) December 18, 2018

🤣❤️ Beyoncé has iWalk ye Phara playing on that vid on her IG 😭 — Mondli (@_Siya101) December 18, 2018

Now that Beyoncé posted about Mandela, do any of you feel ashamed for cursing out her family on Instagram or are you blaming that on Facebook people — Retired Global Citizen (@aNameToCarry) December 18, 2018

Can someone go check on DJ Maphorisa and the rest of the nayilewalk gang ... Beyoncé posted — #thebloom (@Mokgabo_Wame) December 18, 2018

Moonchild being acknowledged by Beyonce.

Nakhane being acknowledged by Madonna.



POP CULTURE QUEENS ACKNOWLEDGING SOUTH AFRICAN MUSIC HAS TO BE THE GREATEST THING THAT HS EVER HAPPENED TO SOUTH AFRICAN POP CULTURE — M. Suttle (@moesuttle) December 18, 2018

Beyoncé posted a song by a Pretoria artist. BITCH????!!! You can’t tell us!!!



Pirara to the world ✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️🌍 — Atha (@Athabzz) December 18, 2018

Beyoncé's team edited the fuck out of this video but let's get into this part.

THIS PART WAS IT FOR ME! pic.twitter.com/auSXksU9Et — WITS GRADUATE 👩🏽‍🎓👩🏽‍🎓👩🏽‍🎓 (@MyLifeAsSne) December 18, 2018

When Beyoncé heard how your Radio Stations once made that Van Damme song, the song of the year, she decided to do it for us.Nayi Le Walk😍 pic.twitter.com/Jx8YQ7bDAT — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) December 18, 2018

Beyoncé new IG video features ‘iWalk Ye Phara’ 🔥🔥🔥 — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) December 18, 2018

Very kind of Beyoncé to provide clarity on the song of the year matter. It was looking bleak. pic.twitter.com/oRRAGx9L8L — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) December 18, 2018



