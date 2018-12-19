Jay Z and Beyoncé. Picture: Beyonce.com

International superstar Beyoncé posted her South Africa trip on Tuesday highlighting the amazing SA designers she wore and used "iWalk Ye Phara" as a video post. 

Following the 'Drunk In Love' singer posting her India trip on Instagram, some South African Twitter users complained that Beyoncé didn't post any pictures or videos from her Global Citizen trip. 

Many who attended the Global Citizen Festival believed that outrage mainly came from non-Citizens who had to be happy with 25 minutes of the concert. 

This all changed on Tuesday when Queen Bey made three posts including some new pictures not posted on the website before, including a picture with Kelly Rowland and Beyonce sending a shout to SA designers whose clothes she wore while she was on the trip. 

The big surprise, however, was the final video post which features a highlight reel of Beyoncé and Jay Z set with the singer using the DJ Maphorisa track "iWalk Ye Phara" featuring Moonchild Sanelly, DJ Raybel, K.O and Zulu Mkhathini as the background track. 

After settling in at home from a beautiful trip to South Africa and India, I am still in awe that 7.1 BILLION dollars was raised to aid Global Citizen in its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. I’d like to give my praise and respect to all the speakers, performers, and volunteers who donated their time to contribute to making positive change.  Every person in the audience at FNB Stadium earned a seat because they generously donated their time to help their community. Now their efforts and the money raised will help improve education, healthcare, sanitation, women’s rights, and countless other causes for millions across the globe. I felt so much positivity and pride in the audience at Global Citizen: Mandela 100. Madiba, Johannesburg, and all of my African sisters and brothers, we hope we made you as proud as you all make us.  South Africa was an extraordinary trip for me and my family. God bless. If you would like to become a Global Citizen you can get more info at globalcitizen.org

While tweeps were celebrating the Queen posting about her trip with two captions, it was also declared that "iWalk Ye Phara" is officially the song of the summer. 