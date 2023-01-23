Beyoncé performs with daughter Blue Ivy in Dubai

Beyoncé performed a duet with her daughter Blue Ivy at a show in Dubai on Saturday. The 41-year-old pop star returned to the stage for her first concert in almost five years by performing a gig at the opening of new hotel Atlantis The Royal in the UAE city over the weekend – and she decided to share the spotlight with Blue by bringing her on to sing the track “Brown Skin Girl”.

Beyoncé told the audience at the private gig: "Where are all my brown skin girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown skin girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter." Watch video: The youngster wore a sparkly red suit with trainers and her mum affectionately touched her face as they sang together, with the singer telling the crowd: “Love to all the brown skin girls. If you love brown skin women, help me sing.”

Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z, and their three children as well as her parents, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles, were all in the audience for the invitation-only event. During the show, she told the crowd: “Welcome, everybody. I feel so honoured to be here ... My beautiful children are here to see their mom perform.” Beyoncé didn't include any of her new music in the set list, but she did perform hits including “Beautiful Liar”, “Halo”, “Crazy In Love” and “Drunk In Love”.

