Beyoncé praying for new beginnings

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Beyoncé reflected on the past 12 months, admitting it "divided us" but says it has also meant that people were "united by humanity" too. She wrote on Instagram: "Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!! "2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. “As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honour yourself and those you love. “Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé previously revealed her charity is donating $500,000 to those who are at risk of eviction owing to the current coronavirus pandemic.

A statement on her official website reads: "Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis.

“The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions.

“Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.

“This holiday season, while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news.

“Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. All necessary documentation must be provided to the NAACP.

“Online Application process opens January 7, 2021, where 100 recipients will be selected and grants disbursed in late January.

“Round 2 will open in February. #BeyGOOD ... Keep the Faith ... Remain in Hope ... Together we can all Help (sic)"